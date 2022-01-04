Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LABP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.