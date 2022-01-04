Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of YMAB opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $760.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,437 shares of company stock worth $2,555,499. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

