Reviewing MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 3.54% 9.02% 1.14% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MS&AD Insurance Group and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.40 $1.36 billion $1.38 11.15 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.87 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats FG Financial Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.