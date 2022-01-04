Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Financial Review

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tamino Minerals and Alarm.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Alarm.com 0 3 3 1 2.71

Alarm.com has a consensus target price of $109.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.33%. Given Alarm.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Alarm.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alarm.com $618.00 million 6.78 $76.66 million $1.14 73.47

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Alarm.com 8.21% 14.63% 7.64%

Summary

Alarm.com beats Tamino Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

