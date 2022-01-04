Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to announce sales of $51.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.30 million. Transcat reported sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $203.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.68 million, with estimates ranging from $215.36 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

TRNS stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $683.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Transcat by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.