Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Trading Down 0.8%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.44. 316,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,191,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 107,157 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 21.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

