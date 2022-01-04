Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $47.90. 15,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 88,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000.

