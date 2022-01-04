Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Up 1.3%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) shares were up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 321,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 114,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBEU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 360,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,212,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter.

