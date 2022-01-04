Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 104,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

