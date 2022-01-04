iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $442.20 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $338.18 and a one year high of $453.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

