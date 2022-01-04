Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 78.2% in December

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the November 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

