Short Interest in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Expands By 46.5%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodside Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.