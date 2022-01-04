Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Down 3.6%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.