Short Interest in China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Increases By 56.1%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the November 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

China Zenix Auto International stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. China Zenix Auto International has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.58 million during the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 40.07% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.