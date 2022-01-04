WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WHGLY opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. WH Group has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

