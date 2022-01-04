Summit Asset Management LLC Has $15.45 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 82,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,718. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.