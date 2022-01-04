AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $338.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.38 and a 200 day moving average of $345.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

