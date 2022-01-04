Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKRTF. Danske raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

