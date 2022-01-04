Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $660.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $712.75.

REGN opened at $627.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

