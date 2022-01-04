Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $660.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $712.75.
REGN opened at $627.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.
In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.