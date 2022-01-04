Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $483.86 million, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.02. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

