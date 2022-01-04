Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) will post sales of $132.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.90 million and the lowest is $131.85 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $512.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.06 million to $513.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $628.87 million, with estimates ranging from $621.42 million to $636.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UDMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

UDMY opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34. Udemy has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

