Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 406.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

