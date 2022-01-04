Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.63 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,095,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $6,957,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

