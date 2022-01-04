Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.09.

NYSE FTS opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 48.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

