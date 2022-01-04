Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $12.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $544.21. 1,300,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,959. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

