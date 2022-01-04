Saratoga Investment (SAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

