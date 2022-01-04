SYNNEX (SNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. SYNNEX has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $130.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

