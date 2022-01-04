VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.87. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 65.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 474,907 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1,103.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 443,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 703.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 402,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

