Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman continues to benefit from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. The integration of Demilec into its Polyurethanes business delivers considerably higher and stable margins. The company expects to achieve around $135 million of annualized savings and acquisition integration synergies by mid-2023. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Back by its cash flow, it continues to lower debt levels while returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.62.

Shares of HUN opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

