Golem Reaches Market Capitalization of $470.20 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $470.20 million and $30.64 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

