Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.7% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.62. The company had a trading volume of 61,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,194. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.