Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 11,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $76,182.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $125,800.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.