TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RNAZ) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 5th. TransCode Therapeutics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 9th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of RNAZ stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNAZ. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

