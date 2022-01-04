JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Trading Down 5.9%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 62,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 92,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.3464 per share. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. JBS’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

