Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Up 47,976.9% in December

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 47,976.9% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPIX opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 million, a P/E ratio of -124.50 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

