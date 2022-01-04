Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 129,900.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FIOGF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Fiore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

