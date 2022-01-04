Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 15,700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

TBABF stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Trelleborg AB has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Coated Systems segment provides engineered solutions that focus on the sealing, protection, and safety of investments, process and people in demanding environments.

