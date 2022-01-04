Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 15,700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
TBABF stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Trelleborg AB has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile
