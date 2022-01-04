Texas Community Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:TCBS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 11th

Texas Community Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBS) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 11th. Texas Community Bancshares had issued 3,207,759 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $32,077,590 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ TCBS opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $111,000.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

