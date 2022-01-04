ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 7051063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

