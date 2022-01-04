Qcash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.81 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $67.68 million and $69.81 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.16 or 0.08076097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00062121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,181.08 or 1.00093145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007401 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.