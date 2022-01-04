Bytom Price Tops $0.0382 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $62.27 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00320408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000860 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003790 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,725,167,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,628,362,494 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

