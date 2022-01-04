iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $478.19. 275,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

