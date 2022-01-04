Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,626,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $514,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $251.12. 11,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $253.33. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average of $226.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

