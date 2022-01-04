The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Down 9.7%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)’s share price fell 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 11.98%.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

