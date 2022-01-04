Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $283.08 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

