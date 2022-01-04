Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $567.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

