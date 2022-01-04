Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Shares Down 0.3%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €35.19 ($39.98) and last traded at €35.40 ($40.23). 524,532 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.50 ($40.34).

Several research firms have commented on FRE. Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.56 ($54.04).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.20.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.