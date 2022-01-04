CanniMed Therapeutics (TSE:CMED) Shares Down 5.3%

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CMED) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 52,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 387,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.

About CanniMed Therapeutics (TSE:CMED)

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc operates as a plant biopharmaceutical company that specializes in medical cannabis. The company cultivates and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products in dried herbal and oil forms for Canadian patients. It also offers herbal cannabis and cannabis oil; and vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CanniMed Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanniMed Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.