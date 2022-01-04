Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Shares Up 2.9%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 3,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNEFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $161.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 82.21%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

