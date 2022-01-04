Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Trading 1.7% Higher

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 656 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 651 ($8.77). 111,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 272,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Naked Wines from GBX 760 ($10.24) to GBX 690 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 667.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 749.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £478.09 million and a PE ratio of -500.77.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

